China's banking industry posts 1.5% profit growth year-on-year in Q1-regulator

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s banking industry recorded 1.5% profit growth in the first quarter from a year ago, an official of the country’s top banking and insurance regulator said on Friday, emphasizing a continued crackdown on shadow banking system is key.

Non-performing loan of the banking industry totaled 3.6 trillion yuan ($552 billion) at end-March and the bad loan ratio stood at 1.89%, said Xiao Yuanqi, chief risk officer at the CBIRC.

Chinese banks’ property loans grew 12% in the first quarter, the slowest pace in 8 years, said Xiao. Outstanding loans to small and medium enterprises nationwide stood at 45.66 trillion yuan by the end of March, Xiao added. ($1 = 6.5213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Ryan Woo in Beijing, and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)