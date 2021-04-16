CORRECTED-China's banking industry posts 1.5% profit growth year-on-year in Q1-regulator

(Corrects names of CBIRC officials)

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s banking industry recorded 1.5% profit growth in the first quarter from a year ago, the country’s top banking and insurance regulator said on Friday, emphasizing a continued crackdown on shadow banking system is key.

Non-performing loan of the banking industry totaled 3.6 trillion yuan ($552 billion) at end-March and the bad loan ratio stood at 1.89%, Liu Zhiqing, deputy head of the statistics department of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), told reporters at a quarterly press conference.

Chinese banks’ property loans grew 12% in the first quarter, the slowest pace in 8 years, said Liu.

Outstanding loans to small and medium enterprises nationwide stood at 45.66 trillion yuan by the end of March, said Ding Xiaofang, Deputy Director General of Financial Inclusion Department of CBIRC. ($1 = 6.5213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Ryan Woo in Beijing, and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)