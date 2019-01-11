China banks' bad loan ratio climbs to 1.89 pct at end-2018

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 1.89 percent at the end of last year, the highest since 2009, an official at the country’s banking regulator told reporters on Friday.

Total commercial bank NPLs amounted to 2 trillion yuan ($296.52 billion) at end-December, unchanged from the end of September, said Liu Zhiqing, deputy head of the statistics department of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). ($1 = 6.7450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk and Shu Zhang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)