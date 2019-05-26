Market News
May 26, 2019 / 7:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China to offer liquidity to Baoshang Bank

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Sunday that it would offer liquidity to Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank, which the country’s financial regulators have said they would take over due to the serious credit risks it poses.

The People’s Bank of China also said in a statement that it and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) would give more policy support to improve small- and mid-sized banks’ corporate governance. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Hou Xiangming Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below