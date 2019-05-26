China to offer liquidity to Baoshang Bank

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Sunday that it would offer liquidity to Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank, which the country’s financial regulators have said they would take over due to the serious credit risks it poses.

The People's Bank of China also said in a statement that it and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) would give more policy support to improve small- and mid-sized banks' corporate governance.