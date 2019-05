BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that the banking and insurance regulator will take over Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank due to serious credit risks.

The takeover will last a year, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

China Construction Bank (CCB) will be entrusted to handle the business operations of Baoshang, according to the statement. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)