China interbank market suspends trading of Baoshang Bank bonds

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s interbank market trading platform has suspended trading of bonds issued by Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank Co Ltd, after regulators took control of the troubled bank.

An official of the China Foreign Exchange Trading System and National Interbank Funding Center confirmed to Reuters that Baoshang Bank’s bonds had been suspended.

Baoshang Bank has 206 outstanding bonds worth a total of 73.83 billion yuan ($10.71 billion), Refinitiv data shows.

On Friday, financial regulators said the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) would take control of Baoshang Bank. ($1=6.8923 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)