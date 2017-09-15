FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banking sector's total assets at 239 trln yuan at end-Aug - regulator
September 15, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

China banking sector's total assets at 239 trln yuan at end-Aug - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s banking sector’s total assets were 239 trillion yuan ($36.6 trillion) at the end of August, the country’s banking regulator said on Friday. China’s commercial banks’ non-performing loans ratio was 1.86 percent at the end of August, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement posted on its website.

It also said the country’s commercial banks’ capital adequacy ratio and provision coverage ratio were 13.2 percent and 175.1 percent, respectively.

The banking sector’s interbanking business continued to contract in August, the statement said. ($1 = 6.5380 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

