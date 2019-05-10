China banks' bad loan ratio stays flat at 1.8% at end-Q1 - regulator

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.8% at end-March, slightly improved from 1.89% at the end of 2018, the country’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

The total amount of NPLs at commercial banks rose to 2.16 trillion yuan ($317.66 billion) by the end of March, up 95.7 billion yuan from the start of the year, according to a statement circulated at a press conference in Beijing. ($1 = 6.7997 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Cheng Leng and Judy Hua in BEIJING, Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)