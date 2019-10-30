China police detains individual for spreading rumours on rural bank's bankruptcy

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Police in a county in China’s central Henan province said on Wednesday that they have detained a woman for spreading “false information” about a rural bank’s imminent bankruptcy.

The woman will be detained for five days for falsifying facts to disrupt public order, the police at Yichuan county said in a post on its official WeChat account.

The police did not name the bank.

Yichuan Rural Commercial Bank, which has 33 branches in the county, said on Tuesday that its branches had a high volume of over-the-counter requests and urged people not to “believe in rumours and take out deposits blindly”. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)