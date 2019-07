BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China’s banks extended more than 9 trillion yuan ($1.31 trillion) in new local-currency loans in the first half, the country’s banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday.

China has ample weapons to prevent financial risks, Zhou Liang, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a briefing. ($1 = 6.8712 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)