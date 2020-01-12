Financials
January 12, 2020 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Hengfeng bank receives $14 bln strategic investment -xinhua

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s Hengfeng Bank has received 100 billion yuan ($14.46 billion) in strategic investment as part of a restructuring process led by local government, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local financial regulator.

The move is part of government efforts to support indebted smaller banks and to ease risk in the country’s financial system.

The former chairman of the Shandong-based lender, Jiang Xiyun, was convicted of corruption and sentenced to death in December, with a two-year reprieve.

$1 = 6.9178 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below