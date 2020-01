BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s Huishang Bank will take over four branches of troubled Baoshang Bank, media group Caixin said on Wednesday.

In a statement earlier in the day, Huishang said it would invest up to 3.6 billion yuan ($518.56 million) to hold a stake of no more than 15% in a new provincial commercial bank, but gave no details. ($1=6.9423 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Cheng Leng, Ryan Woo and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)