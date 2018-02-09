UPDATE 1-China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end Dec - regulator

* NPL ratio unchanged from end-Sept at 1.74pct end-Dec

* NPL total 1.71 trln yuan end-Dec vs 1.67 trln yuan end-Sept

* Core tier 1 ratio 10.75pct end-Dec vs 10.72pct end-Sept (Adds details)

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio steadied at 1.74 percent at the end of December, unchanged from the end of the third quarter, the country’s banking regulator said on Friday.

Non-performing loans total hit 1.71 trillion yuan at end of 2017, up from 1.67 trillion yuan at the end of September, China Banking Regulatory Commission data showed.

Banks’ core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.75 percent at the end of December, up from 10.72 percent a quarter earlier. (Reporting by Ma Rong in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)