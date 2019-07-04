UPDATE 1-China's June new loans over 990 bln yuan, dip from May

* China’s June yuan loans fall from May - calculations show

* Regulator says H1 new loans more than 9 trln yuan

* Says has ample weapons to prevent financial risks (Adds details, additional comments on Anbang)

By Cheng Leng and Kevin Yao

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended more than 990 billion yuan ($144 billion) in new loans in June, according to Reuters calculations based on official data, down from 1.18 trillion yuan in April.

China’s banks lent out more than 9 trillion yuan ($1.31 trillion) in new local-currency loans in the first half, Zhou Liang, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), told a media briefing on Thursday.

Chinese banks extended 1.18 trillion yuan in net new yuan loans in May, bringing total new loans in the first five months to 8.01 trillion yuan, data released by the People’s Bank of China on June 12 showed.

The PBOC is due to issue June lending data later this month.

China has ample weapons to prevent financial risks, Zhou said, addressing concerns about debt contagion after markets were jolted recently by the government’s takeover of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank due to credit risks.

Liang Tao, another vice chairman of the CBIRC, told the same briefing that more than 1 trillion yuan worth of assets of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co had been disposed or were under disposal.

The Chinese government took control of Anbang in February last year, part of a sweeping campaign to reduce financial risk. The former chairman of Anbang, Wu Xiaohui, was later sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Chinese court.

Another regulatory official said China will guide big banks to make long-term loans to manufacturers and enhance services for such firms.