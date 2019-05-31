Shanghai debt exchange sets guidelines on Baoshang Bank bill repayment - sources

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange issued a notice regarding payment arrangements for Baoshang Bank’s bills of exchange, guaranteeing payment of holdings up to 50 million yuan ($7.2 million) and new issues, sources said on Friday.

Holdings beyond 50 million yuan will be 80% guaranteed by the deposit insurance fund, and the rest can be sought through legal claims, the sources said, citing the notice.

The exchange declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 6.9091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hou Xiangming in Beijing and Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; editing by Darren Schuettler)