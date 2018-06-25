FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 9:47 AM / in an hour

China, France sign agreement on imports of French beef to china -Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China signed an agreement on Monday with France on importing beef from the European country, according to a Reuters witness.

The deal was about hygiene and inspection requirements for French beef, according to a statement read out by an unidentified Chinese official who was announcing the agreement at the Great Hall of the People.

The deal follows China lifting its embargo on French beef last year, a ban that dated back to the mad cow disease crisis in Europe two decades ago. However, Beijing must certify processing plants before any meat can be shipped.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

