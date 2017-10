BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China plans nationwide use of ethanol in the nation’s gasoline fuel by 2020, state media reported on Wednesday citing a government document, as Beijing intensifies its push to boost industrial demand for corn and clean up choking smog.

It also aims to have large-scale domestic production of cellulosic biofuels, which are made from sources such as grasses, trees and crop waste, by 2025. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)