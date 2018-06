June 18 (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd has offered to buy U.S.-listed biotech firm China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

The unit, CCRE, offered $110 in cash for each share of China Biologic it does not already own, valuing the Cayman Islands-headquartered company at $3.65 billion. (bit.ly/2leBZGo)

As of June 8, CCRE owned a 5.1 percent stake in China Biologic. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)