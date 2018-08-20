China Biologic gets $3.9 bln offer from former CEO-led consortium

Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc on Monday received a $3.9 billion all-cash offer from a consortium that included company’s former chief executive, GL Capital Group, Bank of China Group Investment Limited and CDH Investments.

The consortium said it offered $118 per share, which represents a premium of 7.68 percent to China Biologic’s Friday closing price.

China Biologic makes and sells plasma products such as human immunoglobin to prevent diseases such as measles and hepatitis.

In June, Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital Holdings had made a cash offer to buy the company for $110 per share, valuing at $3.65 billion.