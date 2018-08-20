FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
August 20, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

China Biologic gets $3.9 bln offer from former CEO-led consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc on Monday received a $3.9 billion all-cash offer from a consortium that included company’s former chief executive, GL Capital Group, Bank of China Group Investment Limited and CDH Investments.

The consortium said it offered $118 per share, which represents a premium of 7.68 percent to China Biologic’s Friday closing price.

China Biologic makes and sells plasma products such as human immunoglobin to prevent diseases such as measles and hepatitis.

In June, Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital Holdings had made a cash offer to buy the company for $110 per share, valuing at $3.65 billion.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.