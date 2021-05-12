CORRECTED-BlackRock gets licence for China wealth management JV with CCB, Temasek

(Corrects description of BlackRock to fund house, not private equity firm, in the second paragraph)

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Wednesday it had received a licence in China for a wealth management venture with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) granted the licence, the U.S. fund house said in a statement. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)