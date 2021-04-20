China banks must prepare for rebound in bad loans, regulator says

BOAO, China, April 20 (Reuters) - China is expected to face pressure from a rebound of non-performing loans, and banks must fully evaluate the risk and be prepared in advance, a senior banking regulator said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum on Tuesday.

China has implemented monetary and fiscal policies since last year to support an economy jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial institutions were encouraged to lower rates for virus-stricken firms, and relief measures were rolled out to give borrowers breathing space during the virus crisis.

Although many small enterprises have benefited from such policies, some companies have still suffered from the pandemic, and adjustments to domestic and global supply chains are expected to cause some defaults, said Xiao Yuanqi, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. (CBIRC)

Non-performing loans of the banking sector totalled 3.6 trillion yuan ($554.06 billion) at the end of March and the bad loan ratio stood at 1.89%, the latest CBIRC data showed.

With smaller banks more vulnerable to any sudden increase in bad loans, the regulator will keep pushing a programme that allows local governments to use money raised from special government bonds to recapitalise some small lenders, Xiao said.

“The programme is effective and the pace was fast,” according to Xiao, “We are currently ramping up efforts to carry it out.”

Xiao said in a briefing last Friday that the amount of special bonds for capital replenishment this year “will be relatively stable” compared with last year’s figure of 200 billion yuan.

“Capital replenishment is not the only thing (we focus on),” Xiao said. “We want to improve banks’ capability to prevent risks and suffer losses, and more importantly, to help them improve corporate governance,” Xiao said. ($1 = 6.4975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jenny Su in Boao and Ryan Woo in Beijing Writing by Cheng Leng Editing by Peter Graff)