CORRECTED-Trade tensions could cut Asia's economic growth by 0.9 pct points - IMF

(Corrects possible GDP growth impact to 0.9 ppts from 0.5 ppts in headline, first paragraph)

BOAO, China, March 26 (Reuters) - Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have caused huge amounts of economic uncertainty and could cut Asia’s economic growth by 0.9 percentage point, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.

