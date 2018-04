BOAO, China April 11 (Reuters) - China will continue to carry out prudent monetary policy, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.

Yi, speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in southern Hainan province, said interest rate differentials between China and the United States were in a comfortable range.

China is well prepared for global monetary policy normalisation, said Yi, who was speaking in English. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)