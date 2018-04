BOAO, China, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China’s reform and opening up will definitely succeed and that a Cold War mentality, zero-sum thinking, and isolationism would hit walls.

Xi, speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province, said that opening brings progress, while closure would lead to backwardness. (Reporting by Kevin Yao Editing by Robert Birsel)