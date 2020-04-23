UPDATE 1-China banks BoCom, CCB halt open positions for crude oil trading products

(Updates with details from China Construction Bank)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) said on Thursday it has suspended open positions for crude oil trading products starting on Thursday.

The decision was made due to “current pricing and liquidity risks of the crude oil market”, the bank said in an online statement, following similar trading restrictions announced by Bank of China a day earlier.

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) also said in a statement dated Wednesday it would suspend open positions for its Brent and WTI crude oil accounts in view of “current price and liquidity risks”.

U.S. WTI futures collapsed below $0 a barrel on Monday for the first time because of a supply glut after restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hit demand. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Se Yong Lee and Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)