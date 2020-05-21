MOVES-China picks wealth fund banker to head state bank BoCom -sources

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China has picked sovereign wealth fund banker Liu Jun to be the president of Bank of Communications (BoCom) ，the country’s sixth largest lender by assets, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Liu was the vice general manager and chief risk officer at China investment Corp, country’s sovereign wealth fund. Before joining CIC, Liu worked for China Everbright Bank for more than two decades.

Born in 1972, Liu will become the youngest president among China’s six big state lenders after regulatory, shareholder and board approvals，which may “take a while”, sources said.

BoCom and CIC did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang and Ryan Woo, writing by Cheng Leng; editing by David Evans)