Bombardier aims to close plane deals ahead of Canadian PM's China visit

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Planemaker Bombardier aims to close deals with Chinese airlines in time for an expected trip by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to China next month, a senior Bombardier executive said on Tuesday.

Marc Meloche, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft’s head of structured finance, told Reuters the planemaker was in talks with carriers, including China’s three largest airlines and leasing firms, on purchasing its C-Series plane.

“Prime Minister Trudeau is coming to China next month so there is optimism that Bombardier will be among those able to announce deals on that trip,” he said in an interview in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm Trudeau’s visit to China with the Canadian government. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)