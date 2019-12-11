Financials
China to allow onshore bonds as collateral in short-term forex borrowing

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s forex market operator said on Wednesday that starting next week, Chinese onshore bonds can be used as collateral in short-term foreign currency borrowing in a bid to lower funding costs and facilitate lending.

The collateral-based foreign currency repurchase agreement (repo) business will be rolled out on Dec. 16, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said in a statement on its website.

Allowing onshore bonds as collateral would also increase demand for such securities, potentially bolstering their value. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

