China interbank market says to start businesses around bond index products

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China’s official interbank market said on Wednesday it is rolling out businesses around bond index products to help develop the country’s debt market and make it easier for both foreign and domestic investors to invest in such products.
The market, also China’s foreign exchange trading platform operator, said it would provide issuance, trading and information disclosure services for interbank bond index products.
Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill