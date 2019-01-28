Bonds News
January 28, 2019 / 9:12 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

RPT-China c.bank approves S&P Global's entry into China's credit rating market

1 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had approved the entry of S&P Global Inc into the country’s credit rating market, as part of a wider drive to encourage foreign investors to diversify into yuan-denominated assets.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it would continue to push the opening up of its credit rating industry for additional qualified foreign ratings agencies.

Reporting by Winni Zhou, John Ruwitch and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below