RPT-China c.bank approves S&P Global's entry into China's credit rating market

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had approved the entry of S&P Global Inc into the country’s credit rating market, as part of a wider drive to encourage foreign investors to diversify into yuan-denominated assets.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it would continue to push the opening up of its credit rating industry for additional qualified foreign ratings agencies.