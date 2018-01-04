China regulators publish new rules on bond trading - sources

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China’s financial regulators have published new rules to regulate bond trading, with a focus on restricting leverage and explicitly banning under-the-table deals designed skirt rules, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The new rules urge financial institutions to report financial data to regulators if their outstanding repo and reverse repo volumes exceed a certain limit. The sources did not specify what the data was.

The rules were jointly issued by the People’s Bank of China and China’s banking, securities and insurance regulators, according to a copy seen by Reuters and confirmed by three sources.

The PBOC did not immediately respond to faxed questions about the rules. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)