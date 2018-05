SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - CEFC Shanghai International Group Ltd, a subsidiary of troubled China CEFC Energy, said on Monday that it was unable to make principal and interest payments totalling 2.09 billion yuan ($327.26 million) on a bond maturing May 21.

The company warned on May 14 that it was uncertain it would be able to make the payments, citing major pressure on its operations. ($1 = 6.3863 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)