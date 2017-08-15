FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
China will tighten regulations to fend off risks in corporate bonds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 15, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 2 hours ago

China will tighten regulations to fend off risks in corporate bonds

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China will tighten regulations to fend off corporate debt risks, the country's state planner said on Tuesday, adding that it will seek to achieve total separation between bond-issuing companies and local government credit.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said it would fend off corporate debt default risks and allow firms to apply for special bonds for debt-for-equity swaps.

It will increase financial support for state firms who are cutting down their borrowings, the NDRC added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.