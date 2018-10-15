FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
October 15, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China Huayang Economic and Trade bond default triggered cross-defaults - lead underwriter

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China Huayang Economic and Trade Group Co triggered cross-defaults on two short-term commercial paper issues when it defaulted on a bond in late September, the lead underwriter for the commercial paper said Monday.

In a statement posted on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, Everbright Securities said that Huayang’s default on its 800 million yuan ($115.48 million) puttable medium-term note on Sept. 30 triggered cross-defaults on two 270-day short-term commercial paper instruments also issued by Huayang, each worth 1 billion yuan.

One of the instruments was due to mature on Dec. 16, 2018 and the other on Jan. 20, 2019. Both instruments had coupons of 7.5 percent. ($1 = 6.9274 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.