China's Haikou Meilan International Airport makes payments after missing deadline

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Clearing House said on Monday it had received interest and principal payments from China’s Haikou Meilan International Airport Co Ltd, which had missed a payment deadline for commercial paper that matured Aug. 24.

The airport operator earlier said that it had transferred payments on Friday, but as the clearing house’s system had already closed, the transaction would be completed on Monday.

The company said that in addition to 1 billion yuan ($145.48 million) in principal, it had deposited interest payments worth 54 million yuan into the clearing house’s system. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)