FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 27, 2018 / 3:37 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China's Haikou Meilan International Airport makes payments after missing deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Clearing House said on Monday it had received interest and principal payments from China’s Haikou Meilan International Airport Co Ltd, which had missed a payment deadline for commercial paper that matured Aug. 24.

The airport operator earlier said that it had transferred payments on Friday, but as the clearing house’s system had already closed, the transaction would be completed on Monday.

The company said that in addition to 1 billion yuan ($145.48 million) in principal, it had deposited interest payments worth 54 million yuan into the clearing house’s system. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.