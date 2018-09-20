FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 20, 2018 / 1:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Jilin Liyuan Precision Manufacturing says will miss bond payments

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jilin Liyuan Precision Manufacturing, a maker of aluminium products, said on Thursday that it would be unable to make interest payments due Sept. 25.

In a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Thursday, the company said it was unable to make interest payments of 51.8 million yuan ($7.56 million)due to insufficient funds.

It said the company was actively raising funds, and would attempt to make the interest payments as soon as possible. ($1 = 6.8519 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.