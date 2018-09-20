China's Jilin Liyuan Precision Manufacturing says will miss bond payments

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jilin Liyuan Precision Manufacturing, a maker of aluminium products, said on Thursday that it would be unable to make interest payments due Sept. 25.

In a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Thursday, the company said it was unable to make interest payments of 51.8 million yuan ($7.56 million)due to insufficient funds.

It said the company was actively raising funds, and would attempt to make the interest payments as soon as possible. ($1 = 6.8519 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)