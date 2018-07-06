FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Wintime Energy defaults on bond payments, triggers cross-guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China’s Wintime Energy Co. said it had failed to make principal and interest payments on its commerical paper due July 5, and was in “material default”.

In a statement posted to the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, the company said the default had triggered a cross-guarantee on short-term commercial paper issued by its parent, Wintime Group Co.

The Shanghai Clearing House said on July 5 it had not received interest payments from Wintime Energy. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Eric Meijer)

