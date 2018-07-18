FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 18, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Inner Mongolia Berun Group defaults on medium-term note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Berun Group Co said on Wednesday that it failed to make interest and principal payments on a medium-term note totaling 856 million yuan ($127.47 million).

The manufacturer of coal and natural gas chemicals defaulted on the note as it was unable to make full payment on time, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Clearing House.

The 5-year medium-term note matures on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.7155 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.