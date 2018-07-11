Inner Mongolia Berun Group warns of default risk on medium-term note

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Berun Group Co said on Wednesday that it was uncertain of its ability to make interest and principal payments on a medium-term note totaling 856 million yuan ($128.32 million).

The manufacturer of coal and natural gas chemicals said it was actively considering methods to raise funds, but that tight finances meant there was a risk it would not be able to make the payments. The company’s 5-year medium-term note matures July 18. ($1 = 6.6710 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)