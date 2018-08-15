UPDATE 2-China LGFV makes overdue payments after rare bond default

(Adds earlier company statement, details on corporate bond defaults)

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A state-owned asset management firm in China’s western Xinjiang region has made payments on its bonds after earlier missing a deadline, in what was a very rare bond default by a Chinese local government financing vehicle (LGFV).

Concerns about debt levels in China, particularly local borrowing, are on the rise as the economy cools and Beijing turns once again to stimulus spending and easier credit. Several big local rail projects have been revealed just in the past few days.

Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) Sixth Division State-Owned Asset Management Co Ltd said on Wednesday, in a filing on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, that it made the overdue principal and interest payments on Wednesday morning.

The company had said in an earlier statement that it was in “material default” after failing to raise sufficient funds in time.

The company missed principal and interest payments totalling 521.8 million yuan ($75.53 million) due Aug. 13 on a 5.89 percent 270-day short-term commercial paper issue.

While not China’s first such default - an LGFV in Anhui province missed a coupon payment on a bond in 2009 - investors say the impact of XPCC Sixth Division’s default has shaken markets this week.

“It adds a lot of spread to LGFV bonds from Xinjiang. It’s very bad for refinancing,” said a trader in Shanghai, referring to the premium demanded by investors for buying riskier bonds.

“Traders are losing trust in LGFV bonds,” said a trader at a local asset management firm.

The spread of 5-year AA-rated local government debt over central government debt of the same tenor was at 169 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, up from 165 bps on Aug. 9.

Bond defaults are on the rise in China, due in part to higher financing costs fueled by a regulatory crackdown on riskier forms of lending.

So far this year, 16 companies have defaulted on payments on 34 corporate bonds worth 37.5 billion yuan as of Aug. 9, compared with 30 defaults worth 26 billion yuan in all of 2017.

With the rise in corporate bond defaults, many investors and analysts have expected LGFVs to follow suit.

While XPCC Sixth Division made its payment Wednesday, the company said on Tuesday that it was uncertain of its ability to make payments totalling 522.4 million yuan on a second short-term commercial paper issue maturing August 19.

A woman who answered the phone at the company’s headquarters, who declined to give her name, said she was unfamiliar with the circumstances surrounding the company’s debt issues, while a member of the operations department at the Shanghai Clearing House declined to answer questions.

Calls to the chief underwriter of both bonds at a China Merchants Bank branch in Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital, went unanswered.

XPCC Sixth Division has an AA issuer rating from Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service Co. A Shanghai Brilliance report in late July reiterated that rating, but noted significant repayment pressures on the company due to maturing bonds.