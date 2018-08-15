Xinjiang state-owned firm makes overdue bond payments

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China’s Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Liushi State-Owned Asset Management Co Ltd has made overdue payments on a short-term bond, the company said on Wednesday.

In a filing to the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, the company said it had made the interest and principal payments on Wednesday morning.

The payments, totalling 521.8 million yuan ($75.63 million), were due Aug. 13. ($1 = 6.8991 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)