April 20, 2018 / 9:43 AM / in an hour

China c.bank says overseas entities held $216.2 bln of domestic bonds at end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that overseas entities held 1.36 trillion yuan ($216.20 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-March, up from 1.20 trillion yuan at end-December.

The foreign entities also held 1.2 trillion yuan of domestic equities at the end of March, compared with 1.17 trillion yuan at the end of last year, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

They had 841.8 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-March, up from end-December’s 739 billion yuan, it said.

The overseas entities held 1.14 trillion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of the first quarter, compared with 1.17 trillion yuan at end-2017.

$1 = 6.2905 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

