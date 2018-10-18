China c.bank says overseas entities held $252.3 bln of domestic bonds at end-Sept

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that overseas entities held 1.75 trillion yuan ($252.30 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-September, up from 1.6 trillion yuan at end-June.

The foreign entities also held 1.28 trillion yuan of domestic equities at the end of September, largely unchanged from the end-June number, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

They had 924.3 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-September, up from end-June’s 824.3 billion yuan, it said.

The overseas entities held 1.04 trillion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of the third quarter, compared with 1.18 trillion yuan at end-June.