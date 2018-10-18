FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 18, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China c.bank says overseas entities held $252.3 bln of domestic bonds at end-Sept

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that overseas entities held 1.75 trillion yuan ($252.30 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-September, up from 1.6 trillion yuan at end-June.

The foreign entities also held 1.28 trillion yuan of domestic equities at the end of September, largely unchanged from the end-June number, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

They had 924.3 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-September, up from end-June’s 824.3 billion yuan, it said.

The overseas entities held 1.04 trillion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of the third quarter, compared with 1.18 trillion yuan at end-June.

$1 = 6.9363 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.