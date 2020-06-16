China 10-year treasury futures plunge as special treasury bond issuance looms

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Chinese government bond futures plunged on Tuesday, pressured by market expectations of less liquidity as special treasury bond issuance loomed.

Chinese benchmark 10-year treasury futures for September delivery, the most traded contract, closed down 0.74%.

The daily trading limit for the 10-year contract is 2% either side of the previous session’s closing price.

Declines in the treasury futures reflected mounting market worries over planned issuance of special treasury bonds, which could hurt liquidity conditions.

China will auction 100 billion yuan ($14.12 billion) of special treasury bonds on Thursday, kicking off a planned issuance of 1 trillion yuan to help fund recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry has said.