China's money rates fall as seasonal factors fade

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates eased for the week as liquidity conditions improved following the month-end peak demand for cash and even as the central bank drained funds. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.7725 percent on Friday, more than 8 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate at 2.8543 percent. Traders said cash conditions in the money market were balanced with a tightening bias. One trader at a Chinese bank said although seasonal factors had faded, the central bank's unwillingness to inject net cash into the market this week had made market participants cautious. For the week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 40 billion yuan ($5.95 billion) from the market via its reverse bond repurchase agreements, compared with a net injection of 280 billion yuan a week earlier. Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai, said the PBOC's switch to net cash drain via open market operations did not mean a change in monetary policy. Banks usually shore up their cash positions at the end of the month to meet regulatory requirements, which drains funds from the banking system. Cash conditions in the money market traditionally get tight during that period, but they ease at the beginning of the month. Some market watchers said the PBOC had managed banking system liquidity by "cutting the peaks to fill in the valleys" now, paying close attention to changes in cash conditions in the market. Ming Ming, analyst at CITIC Securities, said in a note on Friday that he expects monetary policy and financial regulations to "stabilise" in the second half of this year. He said money rates would "hardly surpass the highs reached earlier this year", noting that tightened financial regulations and the country's deleveraging campaign had sent key money rates to two-year highs at the end of April. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.6703 2.7819 -11.16 0.00 Seven-day 2.7725 2.8754 -10.29 0.00 14-day 3.6790 3.8453 -16.63 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.9800 3.1950 -21.50 164,577.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.2750 3.4800 -20.50 37,127.80 PO=SS> 14-day 3.3800 3.5550 -17.50 4,652.00 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.7000 2.8000 -10.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.1000 3.4000 -30.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6800 3.8000 -12.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.7210 2.8070 -8.60 Seven-day 2.8657 2.8840 -1.83 Three-month 4.2724 4.2704 +0.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.6900 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.7187 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)