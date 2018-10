BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday it had sold $3 billion sovereign bonds in Hong Kong on Oct. 11.

The ministry said in a statement it had issued $1.5 billion of five-year bonds at 3.25 percent, $1 billion of 10-year bonds at 3.5 percent and $500 million of 30-year bonds at 4.00 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)