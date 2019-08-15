Financials
August 15, 2019 / 5:41 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange unveils standardised notes for liquidity support

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange said on Thursday it had established standardised notes to improve liquidity support for small- and medium-sized financial institutions.

The first such notes to be issued, in an amount not exceeding 500 million yuan ($71.2 million), are backed by discounted commercial paper accepted by China’s Bank of Jinzhou, the exchange said in a statement.

The exchange said the yield of the notes, with three-month tenors, would use the yield of negotiable certificates of deposit issued by Bank of Jinzhou as a reference, and would be in a range of 4.55% to 5.35%.

The exchange is overseen by China’s central bank. ($1 = 7.0276 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below