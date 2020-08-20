Bonds News
China to trial direct foreign investment in interbank bond market - statement

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China will allow foreign investors to directly invest in the country’s interbank bond market on a trial basis starting Sept. 1, the National Interbank Funding Center said in a statement Thursday. The trial programme will apply to foreign institutional investors and participants in the country’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Insitutional Investor (RQFII) schemes that have opened accounts in the interbank market, the statement said. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

