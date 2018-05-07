Offshore holdings of China treasury bonds up for 14th straight month

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Offshore investors raised their holdings of Chinese treasury bonds in April for a 14th consecutive month, pushing the proportion of outstanding government bonds held by offshore institutions above 6 percent for the first time.

The value of Chinese treasury bonds held by offshore investors rose by 68.7 billion yuan, or 9.7 percent, in April to a record 780.8 billion yuan ($122.88 billion), according to Reuters calculation of data issued by China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC), the country’s primary bond clearing house.

Total holdings by offshore investors of all bonds cleared through CCDC, including treasury bonds, quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds and certain kinds of corporate bonds, totaled 1.15 trillion yuan in April, up 66.4 billion yuan or 6.1 percent from a month earlier.

Additional monthly interbank market data had yet to be released by Shanghai Clearing House as of early Monday afternoon. ($1 = 6.3544 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)